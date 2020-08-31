2 year warranty
Discontinued
Easy brush, instant shine
The new Philips Ionic Styling Brush now helps to make your hair smooth and shiny anytime, anywhere with great brushing experience.
Battery operated
Static electricity exists everywhere especially in dry environment. That's why your hair gets frizzy and messy easily. To help you get rid of this annoying issue, we bring easier solution: ionic styling brush. The ionizer generates negative ions to neutralize positive charge of static electricity. It helps to reduce frizz and bring back smoothness and shine to your hair instantly. To improve the ion diffusion on hair, we keep the ionizer close to the cushion, which allows to spread ion on hair more efficiently when you brush. Keep neat look anytime, anywhere from now on!
All bristles tips are seamless to avoid scrubbing damage on scalp or hair trapping during usage. The special round ball tip has bigger touching surface so that it's more gentle to vulnerable scalp.
The optimally designed bristle cushion enables better force distribution and follows the contours of the head naturally for more convenience and comfort, the brushing experience is still comfortable despite the compact size. Thus, you can easily have a fast but great soothing head massage anytime, anywhere with shiny and smooth hair.
Awards
4.0
of 5
12
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
LucieY
31/08/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
Love this hairbrush!
I researched about this hairbrush before purchasing, as it seem excessive to pay for a hairbrush. In summary, worth every dime: 1. My straight bob hair shines after brushing with it. It no longer looks dry. And I don't even need to use a hair conditioner. 2. The detachable brush and be easily washed. 3. It is very handy! Especially for those who want to carry it around. What can be improved: 1) Make it USB-chargeable 2) Have a cloth carrier for easy of carry the brush around.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyShine HP4588/00 Ionic styling brush
Date of Use 2019-07-31
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyShine HP4588/00 Ionic styling brush
Date of Use 2019-07-31
Esthersoo
18/06/2016
Singapore
Must try!
Received this as a present and have been loving it ever since! I have thick, coarse hair which sometimes makes me look unkempt because of 'fly away" when i tie my hair. Philips Ionic Brush smooths and leaves my hair so soft and shiny! it is amazing! Highly recommended. I'm not sure if Philips sells the replacement/refill bristles brush separately? If not, Philips, pls consider
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyShine HP4588/00 Ionic styling brush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyShine HP4588/00 Ionic styling brush
Queena
27/11/2016
Australia
nice performance
my hair is very dry and natural curly, it is very useful to me.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyShine HP4585/00 Ionic styling brush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasyShine HP4585/00 Ionic styling brush