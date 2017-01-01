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    InfraCare infrared lamp

    HP3643

    Effective pain relief

    Philips InfraCare gives effective pain relief for muscles and joints. Its 650 W infrared lamp is very comfortable and the warmth penetrates deep into the skin, stimulates blood circulation and gives relief for half-body areas of 60x40 cm.

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    InfraCare infrared lamp

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    See all Infrared lights

    Effective pain relief

    Deep penetrating infrared warmth

    • 650W
    • Half body treatment
    • 124cm high
    650 Watt infrared halogen lamp

    650 Watt infrared halogen lamp

    The Philips InfraCare HP 3643 has been optimised for effective relief of pains in areas covering 60 x 40 cm, such as the entire back, both shoulders and neck or thigh. The InfraCare features innovative infrared halogen lamp technology. The special optics, filter and the powerful halogen lamp of 650 Watt have been optimised, enabling half-body treatment (60 x 40cm), and much more comfortable warmth, as the infrared warmth is more equally divided over the treatment area.

    Adjustable angle with rotation

    Adjustable angle with rotation

    The InfraCare HP 3643 is easy to use for half-body-treatment and for different situations (e.g. lying on a bed or couch) due its maximum flexibility. Next to the height adjustment, the lamphouse can easily be positioned to optimally treat the right body part, by moving the lamphouse into a horizontal or vertical position (left/right 90 degrees) and by tilting it up or down (45 degrees).

    Easily reaches neck and shoulders

    Easily reaches neck and shoulders

    The InfraCare HP3643 can easily reach neck shoulders to give optimal warmth treatment of sore muscles. The height of the lamp house can be extended from 60 to 120 cm, so it offers a covenient position whether you are lying on a bed or sitting on a chair.

    Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

    Deep penetrating Infrared warmth

    Infrared light has been proven to effectively relieve aches and pains caused by muscular pains and stiff joints. The comfortable warmth created by infrared light penetrates deep into your skin, stimulates blood circulation and warms your muscles. As your muscles are soothed, they automatically loosen up and relax. Because it makes the tissue more pliable, warmth also reduces stiffness and makes joints more flexible.

    Stimulates blood circulation

    Infrared light and warmth penetrates deep into your skin, stimulating blood circulation and dilating blood vessels. Furthermore, infrared light speeds up the metabolic processes and the removel of waste substances from the body.

    Technical Specifications

    • Half-body treatment

      Infrared halogen lamp
      650  W
      Treatment area
      60x40  cm

    • Effective pain relief

      Deep penetrating warmth
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      650  W
      Cord length
      300  m
      Insulation
      Class II (double insulation)
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Voltage
      220-230 V, Taiwan 110 V
      Lifetime of lamps
      500  hour(s)

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      7.2  kg
      Product dimensions
      29x124x29  cm
      F-box weight
      9.1  kg
      Qnt. on Euro pallet
      24  pcs
      F-box dimensions (=A-box)
      34.5x60x39  cm
      F-box dimensions
      34.5x60x39  cm
      F-box weight (=A-box)
      9.1  kg

    • Logistic data

      CTV code
      884364301000
      Country of origin
      Germany

    • Safety

      IEC certified
      Complies to IEC 60601 and 60335
      15 minutes auto shut-off
      Yes

    • Easy to use

      Adjustability
      0-40 degrees (backwards)
      2 handgrips
      for easy transport and positioning
      On/off switch
      Yes
      Extendable height
      62-127  cm
      Easy positionable lamphouse (left/right)
      90
      Easy positionable lamphouse (up/down)
      45

    • Medical appliance

      Medical Device Directive
      • 2007/47/EC
      • MDD 93/42/EEC

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