Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
LightCare Dry iron
Discontinued
Support
HI108/01
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
User Manual Philips
Light care Philips dry iron is light and effective performance saves your effort and gives you the great results.
My Philips iron or garment steamer causes a power failure on mains
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you