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2 year warranty

All series

LightCare Dry iron

Discontinued

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LightCareDry iron

HI108/01

LightCare Dry iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips

  • PDF file, 294.8 kB
  • 16 March 2024

Light care Philips dry iron is light and effective performance saves your effort and gives you the great results.

  • PDF file
  • 21 April 2024

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