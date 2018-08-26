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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Digital Airfryer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Digital Airfryer HD9238/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Digital Airfryer HD9238/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Digital Airfryer HD9238/00
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Digital Airfryer HD9238/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Digital Airfryer HD9238/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Digital Airfryer HD9238/00
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Digital Airfryer
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Digital Airfryer HD9238/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Digital Airfryer HD9238/00
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Digital Airfryer HD9238/00
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  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Digital Airfryer HD9238/00
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Viva Collection Digital Airfryer HD9238/00

Discontinued

Viva CollectionDigital Airfryer

HD9238/00

3.9

| (15) Reviews

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

With Rapid Air technology for the perfect result

Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

  • Low fat fryer

  • Multicooker

  • Black/red

Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!

Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

Philips Airfryer's unique design which combines fast circulating superheated air, starfish design and optimal heating profile allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals in a fast, easy and healthier way without necessarily adding oil.

With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

15

Reviews

26/08/2018

Singapore

Singapore

This appliance is very easy to use.

It helps me to save a lot of time. No more heavy cleaning and washing needed compared to wok cooking. I just marinated meat such as steak or pork chop and my teenagers can cook them by themselves safely and no mess.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9238/01 Digital Airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9238/01 Digital Airfryer

10/08/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Makes frying alot easier and healthier

Marvellous product. Simply excellent for quick non messy cooking

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9238/01 Digital Airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9238/01 Digital Airfryer

25/08/2015

Singapore

Singapore

Excellent Invention

This product is very use friendly. Great for family that seldom cook, all you need to do is to put everything into the fryer and AF

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9238/41 Digital Airfryer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD9238/41 Digital Airfryer

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 

  1. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.