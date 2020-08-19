2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!
Low fat fryer
Multicooker
White/lavender
800 g
Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!
Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!
4.4
of 5
1011
Reviews
99%
recommend this product
meowmeow
19/08/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
air fryer
convenient n healthier.lt is easier 4 family w kids.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/40 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/40 Airfryer
m1k3
24/03/2015
Singapore
Reviews on Airfryer HD9220/40
Had bought it as im a great fans of fried foods, hence i try it out and it tastes better than actual food that were fried with oils. Now i could enjoy my favourite without feeling much guilty! haha..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/40 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/40 Airfryer
budgetpantry
01/03/2014
Singapore
One of the best kitchen inventions ever
I've been cooking with the Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9220 for over two years and feature it regularly on my cooking blog. I have a family of four and I prepare a lot of home-cooked food as we're on a budget. When my husband got the airfryer for me as a Valentine's day gift, I was excited but wasn't sure if I would use it frequently as I was used to doing quick stir-fries and using the oven. Now I can't do without it! On the first day, I remember airfrying potatoes, fries and frozen pre-fried food, all without oil! I was floored by the results. By the second day, I was looking up recipes on preparing fresh meals using the airfryer with "real" ingredients, and my favourite things to cook in the airfryer now are chicken wings, salmon and saba fish. I have also made airfried crab cakes, Hainanese pork chop, cheese baked rice, grilled eggplant, spinach balls, airfried fish (bee hoon), Chinese New Year cookies and crab sticks, all with little effort. I also use it to heat up food. The airfryer is truly easy to use. My two aunts, who are 75 and 79 years old this year, use the airfryer daily to toast bread and prepare simple meals. If they can learn how to use it, so can anyone! My honest testimonial? The Philips Airfryer is probably one of the best kitchen inventions ever. I was an advocate wayy before I starting my cooking blog. I only hope I have one in a bigger size! If you have not gotten it yet, I hope you decide to get it- it will be the best kitchen decision you'll make!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/40 Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9220/40 Airfryer
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.