I've been cooking with the Philips Viva Collection Airfryer HD9220 for over two years and feature it regularly on my cooking blog. I have a family of four and I prepare a lot of home-cooked food as we're on a budget. When my husband got the airfryer for me as a Valentine's day gift, I was excited but wasn't sure if I would use it frequently as I was used to doing quick stir-fries and using the oven. Now I can't do without it! On the first day, I remember airfrying potatoes, fries and frozen pre-fried food, all without oil! I was floored by the results. By the second day, I was looking up recipes on preparing fresh meals using the airfryer with "real" ingredients, and my favourite things to cook in the airfryer now are chicken wings, salmon and saba fish. I have also made airfried crab cakes, Hainanese pork chop, cheese baked rice, grilled eggplant, spinach balls, airfried fish (bee hoon), Chinese New Year cookies and crab sticks, all with little effort. I also use it to heat up food. The airfryer is truly easy to use. My two aunts, who are 75 and 79 years old this year, use the airfryer daily to toast bread and prepare simple meals. If they can learn how to use it, so can anyone! My honest testimonial? The Philips Airfryer is probably one of the best kitchen inventions ever. I was an advocate wayy before I starting my cooking blog. I only hope I have one in a bigger size! If you have not gotten it yet, I hope you decide to get it- it will be the best kitchen decision you'll make!