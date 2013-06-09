2 year warranty
Discontinued
Keeps in the good stuff
"Steaming is a fantastic way to cook. It keeps all the nutrients in your food, and all the juices and flavours from the ingredients get spread around while it’s cooking" Jamie O.
900 W
With bain marie
Flavour booster
With a large 2.5L bain marie bowl for scrumptious soups, desserts and sauces, this steamer accommodates a range of different dishes, designed with cook's-safe vent holes, to stop you burning your fingers.
The unique Flavour Booster adds a delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.
The steaming tiers are numbered - you can find the number on each tray handle. The bottom steaming tier is 1, the middle is 2 and the top 3. Use one, two or three tiers while steaming and make sure that you add the tiers with higher numbers on top of tier 1. After use, you can stack the tiers and use less space for storing.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Kees
09/06/2013
United Kingdom
It is attractive looking and efficient.
I have only used it twice but the results both times were very good.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9132/01 Jamie Oliver Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9132/01 Jamie Oliver Steamer
Lynney68
10/08/2014
Australia
Absolutely brilliant
This steamer is sensational. Easy to use, easy to store, looks great , easy to clean, works perfectly, food tastes great. I have a built in steam oven which I love. While on holidays I was missing it so bought this one to use while we are away. Best decision ever made. Cooking meals instead of eating out never got easier. I use it every day. I love it. Well done Philips and Jamie Oliver.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9132/00 Jamie Oliver Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HD9132/00 Jamie Oliver Steamer