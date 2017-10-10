2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD8930/04
So simple, so delicious
The new Saeco Royal HD8930/01 is the rejuvenation of a trusted classic. What remains unchanged is the extremely solid performance and the generous tanks for beans, water and coffee grounds.
Royal
One Touch
Cappuccino
Choose your favorite coffee blend and adjust coffee length and intensity (temperature, pre-brewing, strength). Length: you can adjust the amount of brewed coffee according to your taste and/or the size of your cups. Temperature: the machine allows you to adjust via setting menu the temperature of your coffee. Pre-brewing: you can adjust via setting menu the time of pre-wetting of the coffee powder into the infusion chamber, in order to extract all the taste. Strength: the machine is set-up for adjusting the strength with the amount of coffee to be ground, using the specific lever on the side.
Saeco designed this espresso machine to automatically clean its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee. Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will not only prompt when descaling is needed, the automated descaling process will start on your machine and guides you with clear on-screen messages when you have to intervene. Descaling has never been so easy!
This feature allows you to not only store your espresso cups and glasses right on the espresso machine, it also pre-heats them letting the aroma unfold even better and guaranteeing a long-lasting crema
4.1
of 5
8
Reviews
Arrbeedub
10/10/2017
US
Verified buyer
Great Coffee
Once set up this unit has delivered excellent quality coffee for us whether we use the one touch settings or manually create a special Coffee.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Royal HD8930/47 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Royal HD8930/47 Super-automatic espresso machine
nickster76
07/01/2015
Australia
The best kitchen appliance i have ever bought
I totally love this coffee machine. It has a big water tank, and coffee hop. Everything is easy to clean, and requires minimal maintenance. Once a week I clean the brew group, and every 6 months I descale. I do find though if I don't keep it clean that the cuppachino attachment doesn't froth as well as it should. I see this as a good thing so I know I have to get cleaning (and by cleaning I mean a 30 second wash of the attachment#! I also found cheap low fat milk does not work in it - I use a good quality reduced fat #pauls smarter white) and that froths the best. I don't use the milk canister that was provided with my machine as I find it cumbersome and too small to hold enough milk for making coffee for a group of people.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Royal HD8930/13 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Royal HD8930/13 Super-automatic espresso machine
foodie
26/12/2013
US
Verified buyer
Best System We Have Owned
I Roast my own coffee so how it is made is improtant to me. We have owned 3 Saeco makers and this is by far the best. Our first Royal circa 2000 was given to a friend and has brewed 22,000 cups and is still running. Great coffee
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Royal HD8930/47 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Royal HD8930/47 Super-automatic espresso machine