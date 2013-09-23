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  • Always your favorite coffee at just one touch
  • Always your favorite coffee at just one touch
  • Always your favorite coffee at just one touch
  • Always your favorite coffee at just one touch
  • Always your favorite coffee at just one touch
  • Always your favorite coffee at just one touch
  • Always your favorite coffee at just one touch
  • Always your favorite coffee at just one touch
  • Always your favorite coffee at just one touch
  • Always your favorite coffee at just one touch
  • Always your favorite coffee at just one touch
  • Always your favorite coffee at just one touch
  • Always your favorite coffee at just one touch
  • Always your favorite coffee at just one touch
  • Always your favorite coffee at just one touch
  • Always your favorite coffee at just one touch
  • Always your favorite coffee at just one touch
  • Always your favorite coffee at just one touch
  • Always your favorite coffee at just one touch
  • Always your favorite coffee at just one touch
  • Always your favorite coffee at just one touch
  • Always your favorite coffee at just one touch

Discontinued

Saeco MinutoSuper-automatic espresso machine

HD8761/06

4.2

| (6) Reviews | 83% recommend this product

Always your favorite coffee at just one touch

Only the Saeco Minuto super-automatic espresso machine delivers the real first bean to cup experience with maximum convenience, top-notch performance and large capacities in extra compact dimensions

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With the one-click removable brewing group

Always your favorite coffee at just one touch

  • Brews 7 coffee varieties

  • Classic Milk Frother

  • Black

  • 5 step adjustable grinder

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

Coffee without burnt taste thanks to 100% ceramic grinders

This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.

Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

Coffee without waiting thanks to the quick heat boiler

The Saeco quick heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.

Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

6

Reviews

83%

recommend this product

3
2

23/09/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great coffee, tiny footprint

Excellent little machine, takes up very little space and produces very good coffee. Once you've set it up for your beans and grind preferences it remembers the settings and dispenses very consistent drinks. The steam function is a little confusing, until you realise the steam button is only an "on" function; steam is dispensed for 3 minutes or you can manually stop it with the "espresso" button. Pressing the steam button again only restarts the timer... Highly recommended.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Saeco Minuto Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Saeco Minuto Super-automatic espresso machine

15/08/2019

Australia

Australia

Fantastic machine

I have had this machine for around 5 years, I've only had one common coffee machine problem last year, however I found a you tube clip on how to realign it, and it works perfectly again! I love being able to try different coffee beans in it, my favourite coffee beans I found when travelling in New Zealand.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Minuto HD8761/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Minuto HD8761/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

14/05/2015

Australia

Australia

Simple and very easy function buttons

We were skeptical about purchasing this product. We thought we would give it a go. We were spending quite abit of money on coffees. Never looked back fantastic tasting coffee, always nice and hot, we always use the manuel nozel to heat the milk to our liking and we have saved on heaps on money Easy to use, easy to clean We love this machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Minuto HD8761/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Minuto HD8761/03 Super-automatic espresso machine

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