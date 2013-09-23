2 year warranty
Discontinued
Always your favorite coffee at just one touch
Only the Saeco Minuto super-automatic espresso machine delivers the real first bean to cup experience with maximum convenience, top-notch performance and large capacities in extra compact dimensions
Brews 7 coffee varieties
Classic Milk Frother
Black
5 step adjustable grinder
This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.
The Saeco quick heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.
This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!
4.2
of 5
6
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
GarethMT
23/09/2013
United Kingdom
Great coffee, tiny footprint
Excellent little machine, takes up very little space and produces very good coffee. Once you've set it up for your beans and grind preferences it remembers the settings and dispenses very consistent drinks. The steam function is a little confusing, until you realise the steam button is only an "on" function; steam is dispensed for 3 minutes or you can manually stop it with the "espresso" button. Pressing the steam button again only restarts the timer... Highly recommended.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Minuto Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Minuto Super-automatic espresso machine
Kazz
15/08/2019
Australia
Fantastic machine
I have had this machine for around 5 years, I've only had one common coffee machine problem last year, however I found a you tube clip on how to realign it, and it works perfectly again! I love being able to try different coffee beans in it, my favourite coffee beans I found when travelling in New Zealand.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Minuto HD8761/03 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Minuto HD8761/03 Super-automatic espresso machine
PM12
14/05/2015
Australia
Simple and very easy function buttons
We were skeptical about purchasing this product. We thought we would give it a go. We were spending quite abit of money on coffees. Never looked back fantastic tasting coffee, always nice and hot, we always use the manuel nozel to heat the milk to our liking and we have saved on heaps on money Easy to use, easy to clean We love this machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Minuto HD8761/03 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Minuto HD8761/03 Super-automatic espresso machine