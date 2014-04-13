2 year warranty
Discontinued
My Aroma Control for coffee the way you like it
Only the Saeco Intelia super-automatic espresso machine offers you the perfect Espresso experience, easy to use, easy to customize, easy to clean. Prepare perfect Cappuccino or Espresso with just a touch of a button.
Integrated milk jug & frother
Silver
This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.
The Saeco quick heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.
Enjoy your milk specialties fully automated with the patented milk carafe with dual chamber technology. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine and select your coffee drink. With the dual chamber technology you will always enjoy professional coffee drinks with dense, long-lasting milk froth at the ideal temperature from a constant splash-free flow of milk.
4.3
of 5
36
Reviews
83%
recommend this product
ardchoille
13/04/2014
United Kingdom
Superm
If you are looking for a great coffee/cappuccino maker look no further that this machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine
ardchoille
12/03/2014
United Kingdom
Excellent
I thought De Longhi, bean to cup, was the best until I tried this one
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine
Kiwipete
05/09/2019
Australia
5 to 6 Years and still going strong
Excellent machine. Has made literally thousands of cups of coffee in that time. I onced calculated how much money we have saved and it is fair to say this machine paid for itself very quickly. Will be buying this brand again in the future. Peter
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Intelia HD8753/23 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Intelia HD8753/23 Super-automatic espresso machine