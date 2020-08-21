2 year warranty
Discontinued
One touch espresso and coffee
Only the Saeco Intelia super-automatic espresso machine offers you the perfect Espresso experience, easy to use, easy to customize, easy to clean. Prepare a tasty Espresso or creamy milk froth with just a touch of a button.
Classic Milk Frother
Black
This espresso machine is equipped 100% ceramic grinders. Saeco uses ceramic grinders because of their consistent grind without overheating the coffee bean for an impeccable espresso. Ceramic also ensures long-lasting performance and a totally silent operation.
The Saeco quick heat boiler technology ensures your machine is always ready. Now you won't have to wait between brewing each espresso, but can prepare coffee after coffee.
This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!
4.3
of 5
45
Reviews
89%
recommend this product
LPZ9
21/08/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
Excellent
This product meets my requirements perfectly as it allows the use of beans and powder.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Intelia HD8751/88 Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Intelia HD8751/88 Super-automatic espresso machine
Paul50
12/04/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Makes excellent coffee
Overall I am very pleased with this machine. The coffee tates excellent and it is easy to use. My only concern is with the weekly cleaning cycle, removing the brewing unit to clean it is straightforward but pushing it back to engage does cause the plastic unit to flex and creak. The fact you can buy new units makes me think this a part expected to fail. For the price of this machine this is not what you would expect.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine
Alisterc
10/04/2013
United Kingdom
The best automatic coffee machine
This has to be the best automatic coffee machine I have purchased to date. The offer price was exceptional when bought making it super value for money. The machine is easy , quick & quiet to use & the coffee taste is exceptionally smooth. The programmes are so simple to understand, just follow the prompts shown on the display .The automatic descaling function is a dream as the machine knows the optimal time when to descale & the screen guide is simple. It even indicates when to change the water filter, that is if you want to use one. I couldn't be happier. I have had several Philips Saco machines over the years the brand is just the best.I highly recommend this machine.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Intelia Super-automatic espresso machine