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2 year warranty
Coffee
All series
SENSEO® Original Coffee pod machine
Discontinued
Support
HD7812/50
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EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
User Manual Philips - English (US)
All (7)
Policy / Procedure (1)
How often should I descale my SENSEO®?
Are the SENSEO® coffee machine materials safe for use?
What type of descaling solution can I use for my SENSEO coffee machine?
Where can I find parts and accessories for my SENSEO®?
Which parts of my SENSEO® are dishwasher safe?
My SENSEO® calc light is not turning off after descaling
My SENSEO® is making less coffee than before
My SENSEO® coffee machine is leaking
My SENSEO® coffee machine makes more noise than usual
I cannot open the lid of my SENSEO® coffee machine
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