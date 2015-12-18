2 year warranty
Discontinued
With glass jug
White & blue
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
Spare cable can be stored in the cable compartment under the coffee maker. It enables placing the coffee maker nicely in your kitchen.
4.1
of 5
38
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Bouhedli1Mohamed1Nassim
18/12/2015
Singapore
Excellent
Performance Excellent Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker HD7450/20 With glass jug Black
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker
FarahLevine
11/11/2014
Singapore
Easy To Make A Cup Of Coffee
I was really amazed by the product! I will totally recommend this product to newly wed couple! Its easy to make coffee for your husband every morning!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker
juliaWang
04/06/2012
Singapore
Hi officer In charge ;It is easy to use the design is ;classy and elegant looks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7450/20 Coffee maker