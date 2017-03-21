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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker HD7448/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker HD7448/70
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker HD7448/70
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker HD7448/70
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Coffee maker

Discontinued

Daily CollectionCoffee maker

HD7448/70

4.3

| (16) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

Enjoy good coffee with a reliable coffee maker in a smart and compact design for easy storage - fits into every kitchen.

See all benefits

Compact design coffee maker, holds 10 to 15 cups

Good drip filter coffee, easily prepared

  • With glass jug

  • White & blue

Water level indication for easy filling

Water level indication for easy filling

Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

16

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

2
1

21/03/2017

Philippines

Philippines

Probably the best drip coffee machine ever

The simplicity of its design and robustness is just amazing. I used this product for over 8 years and brewing coffee twice a day. Then today, a colleague accidentally drop the coffee jug and broke. Instead of me buying a new coffee maker at a much cheaper price, I will order the spare coffee jug and use this coffee maker for another 8 years.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7448/70 Coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7448/70 Coffee maker

16/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

This is the 4th coffee/tea maker I bought for making coffee and tea. I found this is the best I have for making coffee an tea. It is very hot, fast and good for making coffee or tea in the morning. An excellent machine for making good coffee and tea.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7448/70 Coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7448/70 Coffee maker

05/06/2012

Singapore

Singapore

Easy to use & reliable.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7448/70 Coffee maker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD7448/70 Coffee maker

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