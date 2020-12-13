2 year warranty
Discontinued
Simply delicious coffee
Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this Philips coffee maker. Its compact design is perfect for brewing 2 up to 7 cups. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee.
With glass jug
Compact design (0.6L)
Black
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
The red light on the switch button illuminates when the coffee maker is switched on.
This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.
4.3
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Bing56
13/12/2020
Philippines
Verified buyer
Excellent brewing.
Fast, easy to manipulate and brewed coffee taste better.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker
Date of Use 2020-11-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker
Date of Use 2020-11-13
AhChow91
13/11/2018
Malaysia
Easy to use!
Good features and it is compact! Gets the job done fast.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker
KMLiew
23/08/2018
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Coffee maker
It was simple to use but at the beginning the instruction manual was not clear and teh diagram(pictures) are too small for details. It should be bigger picture and showing the location to pour the water in clearly.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD7431/20 Coffee maker