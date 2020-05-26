2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4911/00
Sensor Touch
2100 W
Fast cooking with high power (2100w) to instantly seal nutrition
Philips Induction Cooker shortens average cooking time by more than 1/3 compared to conventional gas cooker. Result obtained by an independent test laboratory- Intertek Testing Services Hong Kong Ltd. Footnote: Test result can be obtained under written request
5 power levels suitable for different cooking needs.
3.7
of 5
29
Reviews
26/05/2020
Philippines
Awesome!
It is already 2020 and it is still working fine. Amazing!
Pros
Value for money.
Cons
Warranty should be more than a year.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4911/00 Induction cooker
Date of Use 2018-05-25
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4911/00 Induction cooker
Date of Use 2018-05-25
Glory
21/01/2017
Philippines
Awesome product
Very easy to use, nice design, built quality is awesome, highly reccomended product
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4911/00 Induction cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4911/00 Induction cooker
AndrewJack
09/08/2025
Singapore
Verified buyer
Induction cooker
Easy to clean and maintain. Useful for housewives in addition to using gas stoves.
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4911/62 Induction cooker
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4911/62 Induction cooker
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