2 year warranty
Discontinued
Metal
Compact
Extended heating platform for a more even browning of toast.
Defrost and toast bread straight from frozen.
Variable browning control for individual preference.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
AhChow91
13/11/2018
Malaysia
Great toast with a great product!
Apart from its classy look, it gets the job done well. My toast is not burnt and it comes out fresh and hot.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/91 Toaster
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD4825/91 Toaster
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers