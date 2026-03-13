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Cooking
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Toaster
Discontinued
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HD4815/00
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Important Information Manual Philips Toaster
User Manual Philips Toaster
All (2)
Can I warm buns or croissants using my Philips Toaster?
What browning settings should I use with my Philips Toaster?
Smoke comes out of my Philips Toaster
Bread gets stuck in my Philips toaster
My Philips toaster will not switch on
The lever of my Philips Toaster does not stay down
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