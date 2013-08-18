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  • More life in every bowl
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  • More life in every bowl
  • More life in every bowl
  • More life in every bowl
  • More life in every bowl
  • More life in every bowl
  • More life in every bowl
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • More life in every bowl
  • More life in every bowl
  • More life in every bowl
  • More life in every bowl
  • More life in every bowl

Discontinued

Rice cooker

HD4755/00

4
| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product
More life in every bowl
Nutrition is the most important element to keep healthy. The Philips' rice cooker HD4755/00 comes with smart & automatic cooking programs to control the right temperature so that the freshness and nutrition is better preserved and not lost.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Artificial Intelligence smart cooking

More life in every bowl

  • Artifical Intelligence

  • 8 menus

  • 10 cups

Artificial Intelligence control for fresh & nutritious meals

Computerized heating mechanism and temperature control for optimal cooking result in different programs

6 rice cooking menus

6 rice cooking menus

Rice menu includes plain rice, quick plain rice, small portion plain rice, glutinous rice, mixed rice, rice with soup.

5 food menus for more healthy varieties

It has varieties of cooking menu including congee, soup, steam, stew, cake

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

18/08/2013

Malaysia

Malaysia

Just nice

Used the cooker for almost a year, cooking rice mainly so didn't really use much of the other functions. Served me well, easy to use and easy to clean. One thing bad about it is I can't change the battery to power the display myself. Wish Philip improve the design on this part. Of course I don't mean having a manual that tells you how to fix and replace parts if it becomes faulty.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4755/00 Rice cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4755/00 Rice cooker

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 