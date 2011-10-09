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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Kettle HD4680/55
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Kettle HD4680/55
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Kettle HD4680/55
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Kettle HD4680/55
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Kettle HD4680/55
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle
  • Packaging photograph Philips Kettle HD4680/55
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Kettle HD4680/55
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Kettle HD4680/55
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Kettle HD4680/55
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Kettle HD4680/55
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Kettle HD4680/55
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Daily Collection Kettle
  • Packaging photograph Philips Kettle HD4680/55

Discontinued

Kettle

HD4680/55

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Fast and easy boiling

Wouldn't it be great to boil water in seconds and to easily clean the kettle? The flat heating element enables you to boil water fast and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks.

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Powerful, easy to clean flat heating element

Fast and easy boiling

  • 1.0 L 2400 W

  • Water level indicator

  • White orange

  • Hinged lid

Anti-limescale filter for a clear cup of water

Anti-limescale filter for a clear cup of water

The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean.

Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

09/10/2011

US

US

Nice look and Design

Using this product since past 2 years......ease of use and very very handy. No complaints what so ever.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4680/55 Kettle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HD4680/55 Kettle

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