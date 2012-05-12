2 year warranty
Discontinued
1.7 L 2400 W
1 cup indicator
Silver black
Hinged lid
Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 66% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.
Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
The stainless steel concealed element of the Philips kettle ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
4.3
of 5
20
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Jun_ChenTan
12/05/2012
Singapore
Great and reliable kettle!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4677/20 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4677/20 Kettle
Tina_HangTran_Nguyen
19/04/2012
Singapore
A black kettle is nice and it looks cool with nice design. I put it in my office and all of us like it. we can enjoy our morning coffee everyday before we start working. I like it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4677/20 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4677/20 Kettle
Chin_SengLee
18/03/2012
Singapore
Fast boiling and easy to clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4677/20 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD4677/20 Kettle