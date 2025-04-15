2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD4513/66
Great tasting rice, just as you remember it
Powered by Philips innovative FragrantTaste Technology, with its automatic optimum controlled heating temperatures at each stage of the cooking process, every grain of rice is well cooked to shiny fluffy fragrant taste
3L
600W
Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode
24-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time.
The rice is cooked at high power and regulated by a microcontroller chip, which accelerates the cooking time so you can cook delicious rice with ease in just 25 minutes, saving 1/3 cooking time.
3.4
of 5
45
Reviews
Notsosmart
15/04/2025
Singapore
Verified buyer
Philip Digital Rice Cooker
Digital rice cooker is easy to use and the water level for white, brown & glutinous rice are different. Easy to clean too.
This review was made for Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker
This review was made for Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker
spacejelly
26/07/2024
Singapore
Verified buyer
A beautiful rice cooker
This is a beautiful rice cooker with many features and functions. It looks classy sitting on my kitchen countertop. So pretty my friends and family members want to buy it too! I literally sold the cooker to them!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker 3000 series HD4518/62 Philips Digital Rice Cooker
VoonK
12/10/2023
Singapore
Verified buyer
great for keeping rice warm
This rice cooker cooks the rice to a fluffy state and the rice will keep overnight without getting burnt. Although it seems a bit bulky in size but still acceptable. Easy to use and keep clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Rice cooker X1 HD4515/67 Digital Rice Cooker
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers