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2 year warranty

All series

        Discontinued

        HD4456/00

        HD4456/00

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        Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

        The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

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        1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 