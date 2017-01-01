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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3118/66
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3118/66
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3118/66
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3118/66
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3118/66
  • Front Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker HD3118/66
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Jar Rice Cooker

Discontinued

Daily CollectionJar Rice Cooker

HD3118/66

Great tasting rice, for all the family

Philips non-stick and anti-scratch 5-layer golden inner pot conducts and retains heat more evenly, delivering hot fluffy great tasting rice for up to 48 hours.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Long lasting 5-layer pot

Great tasting rice, for all the family

  • Golden Pot with big handle

  • Smart 3D heating

  • 48hr keep warm

  • Big capacity of 2L

Advanced anti-scratch coating for a long lasting pot

Advanced anti-scratch coating for a long lasting pot

Black Outer Coating: helps to retain heat, keeping the rice warm and fresh 2. Protective Resin: protects the alloy making the pot firmer and more durable 3. Extra Thick Alloy: Evenly conducts heat to ensure that every single grain of rice is boiled and cooked throughout, giving you the desired texture 4. Champagne Gold Base: spreads the heat throughout the whole pot during cooking so the rice is fluffy and tastier 5. Super Rigid Crystal Coating: non-stick and anti-scratch for easy cleaning and enhanced durability

Automatic keep warm function for up to 48 hours

Automatic keep warm function for up to 48 hours

Keep warm function automatically starts to work after rice is cooked and ensures your rice remains hot and fluffy for up to 48 hours

Extra large 2.0L capacity serves up to 14 people

Extra large 2.0L capacity serves up to 14 people

Extra large 2.0L capacity, ideal to serve up to 14 people

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 