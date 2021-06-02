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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD3038/03
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker HD3038/03
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Discontinued

Viva CollectionFuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

HD3038/03

3.9

| (46) Reviews

Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal

The Philips cooker looks great with temperature control and an extremely durable, cutting-edge 5-layer golden inner pot, which conducts heat evenly for food cooked in the traditional style of big pot

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Cooking in the style of the traditional big pot

Tastier Rice, Enjoyable Meal

  • 1.8 liter

12-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

12-hour preset timer ensures rice and meal ready on time

There is also a timer function to preset when you want the meal cooked. Press the 'Timer'' button to preset from 2~12 hours. The timer function can be preset up to 12 hours in advance to ensure you can enjoy your meals exactly when you want them

3D heating for even heating and more effective warm keeping

3D heating for even heating and more effective warm keeping

There is heating system surround the rice cooker, including heater assembly on the top, heater assembly all around and main heater assembly on the bottom. 3D heating system for even heating, more effective warm keeping and better baking result

Smart heating and temperature control for optimum results

Smart heating and temperature control for optimum results

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.9

of 5

46

Reviews

02/06/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Good quality rice cooker

The size is just right and design is sleek. Rice well cook to our likings.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

18/12/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Simple to use

I like this Rice Cooker. It is simple to use and have other features like brown rice, steaming, soup, porridge, etc. This is good for a small family. Maximum cooking is 5 cups of rice.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

22/04/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Versatile rice cooker

Many features : cook rice, steam, boil and best of all can cook caserol or clay pot rice perfectly with crispy bottom yet non stick.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Viva Collection HD3031/03 Fuzzy Logic Rice Cooker

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 