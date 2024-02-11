2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD3017/66
Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.
Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice.
5L
1.8L (max rice volume)
10 cups
Golden coating ensures inner pot is durable and non-stick.
Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode
3.0
of 5
9
Reviews
Longny
11/02/2024
Philippines
Good product
It’s good rice cooker I have used this rice cooker since many years ago until now it can still use it has never broken even one time I do like it good quality
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3017/66 Rice cooker
Date of Use 2022-02-11
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3017/66 Rice cooker
Date of Use 2022-02-11
Dauzh
13/01/2019
Singapore
Great rice cooker
Cheap and reliable. Got it as a gift, using every day
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3011/08 Rice cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3011/08 Rice cooker
jaafar66
28/05/2019
Singapore
Only 1 con
the lid need a bit of effort to close properly. the lid is to loose at the hinge. other than this, all is good
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3016/62 Jar
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD3016/62 Jar
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers