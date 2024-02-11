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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Daily Collection Rice cooker

Discontinued

Daily CollectionRice cooker

HD3017/66

3

| (9) Reviews

Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

Tasty rice makes the whole meal more enjoyable and the way of cooking plays an important role. Philips' rice cooker with 5-layer golden inner pot can transmits heat evenly, thus brings out the best taste of rice.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Bring you the great taste through “Big Pot Effect”

Tasty Rice, Joyful Meal.

  • 5L

  • 1.8L (max rice volume)

  • 10 cups

Heats evenly to cook rice tastier

Golden coating ensures inner pot is durable and non-stick

Golden coating ensures inner pot is durable and non-stick.

Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

Automatic keep warm keeps rice fresh for 12 hours

Use the keep warm function to keep rice warm for a longer period of time. When the cooking process is finished, the rice cooker automatically switches to the keepwarm mode

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.0

of 5

9

Reviews

2

11/02/2024

Philippines

Philippines

Good product

It’s good rice cooker I have used this rice cooker since many years ago until now it can still use it has never broken even one time I do like it good quality

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3017/66 Rice cooker

Date of Use 2022-02-11

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3017/66 Rice cooker

Date of Use 2022-02-11

13/01/2019

Singapore

Singapore

Great rice cooker

Cheap and reliable. Got it as a gift, using every day

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3011/08 Rice cooker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3011/08 Rice cooker

28/05/2019

Singapore

Singapore

Only 1 con

the lid need a bit of effort to close properly. the lid is to loose at the hinge. other than this, all is good

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3016/62 Jar

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD3016/62 Jar

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 