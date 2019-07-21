2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD2103/65
Knob control
5 liter
0-30 mins adjustable period to keep pressure
14 foods recipes
In case of abnormal high pressure inside the cooker, steam will be released automatically from the pressure regulator valve to ensure safety.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Superdragonball
21/07/2019
Malaysia
Fantastic
Cooking becomes so easy nowadays. Shorter time. The pot is easy to clean
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2103/60 Electric Pressure Cooker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2103/60 Electric Pressure Cooker
ANGIE9999
04/10/2017
Malaysia
Not recommended
Difficult to clean. Packing did not come with recipe, ask us refer from website.
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2103/60 Electric Pressure Cooker
This review was made for Daily Collection HD2103/60 Electric Pressure Cooker
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers