Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
Dry iron
Discontinued
HD1302
Ironing brand
Carry pouch to take your travel iron wherever you want to.
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Reviews
Be the first to review this item
I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time! What does this mean?