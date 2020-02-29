2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ironing brand
The soleplate of your Philips iron is coated with a special non-stick layer for good gliding performance on all fabrics.
The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
soyap
29/02/2020
Philippines
The best dry iron ever!
It’s light and yet so efficient. Easy to use and not burning my clothes. I saw my friend using this and I was able to try it on. Then I decided to buy for my own use. I have been using this for years now. Perfect dry iron for me!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1172/99 Dry iron
Date of Use 2018-02-28
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1172/99 Dry iron
Date of Use 2018-02-28
HoffZeni
26/09/2021
Indonesia
Simple but Cute Dry Iron
As expected from Dry Iron from Philips. Easy to use and great quality.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1173/40 Dry iron
Date of Use 2020-08-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Classic HD1173/40 Dry iron
Date of Use 2020-08-26