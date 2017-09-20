ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron GC7035/29
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron
  • Find your model number - export Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron GC7035/29
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron GC7035/29
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron GC7035/29
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron
  • Find your model number - export Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron GC7035/29
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PerfectCare Viva Steam generator iron GC7035/29

Discontinued

PerfectCare VivaSteam generator iron

GC7035/29

3.5

| (27) Reviews

1 award

Iron faster with 2 x more steam *

Philips steam generator iron delivers faster and easier ironing experience. Iron your garments no temperature adjustment needed thanks to the revolutionary OptimalTEMP technology.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

no temperature setting required

Iron faster with 2 x more steam *

  • Max 5 bar pump pressure

  • Up to 210 g steam boost

  • 1.7 L water tank capacity

  • Compact design

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

Powerful steam for ultimate crease removal

An ultra-fast ironing experience can be yours with revolutionary technology. The powerful and continuous steam tackles even rough creases, and thicker fabrics are smoothed out with ease and speed. Plus there's an extra steam boost if needed, perfect for vertical steaming or stubborn creases.

Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

Iron jeans to silk, no need to change temperature setting

With OptimalTEMP technology you'll no longer have to waste time changing temperature settings, waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Iron fabrics from jeans to silk, with guaranteed no burns thanks to the perfect combination of temperature and continuous powerful steam.

Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

Safe to leave the hot soleplate on the ironing board

Innovative OptimalTEMP technology guarantees no burn on all ironable fabrics. As well as the reassurance this provides whilst ironing, it also means you can leave the hot iron soleplate directly on your cotton ironing board without causing any damage. This helps to reduce any discomfort to your wrists, as you won't need to lift the iron to and from its base as often.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Image of VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.5

of 5

27

Reviews

20/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good

This is the first time I bought stream iron it is so good I my children's love it and I love it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/20 Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/20 Steam generator iron

20/09/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Very good

This is the first time I bought stream iron it is so good I my children's love it and I love it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/20 Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/20 Steam generator iron

17/10/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The best steam generator Iron ever used

The best Iron I ever used ( including all the steam generator Irons used). no other iron has the no-burn technology , which makes this iron a perfect tool to iron .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/20 Steam generator iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Viva GC7035/20 Steam generator iron

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Compared to Philips steam iron EasySpeed