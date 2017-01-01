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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Standard Product Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ClearTouch Garment Steamer

Discontinued

ClearTouchGarment Steamer

GC536/39

1 award

Remove creases in no time

The new Philips ClearTouch garment steamer is designed for powerful crease removal in a few strokes. Its contemporary, unique design is accompanied by smart features and powerful steam that will make ironing both easier and faster.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Designed for powerful performance and convenience

Remove creases in no time

  • 2000 W

  • Adjustable hanger, hang&lock

  • 3 steam levels

  • Pleat maker, glove

Extra powerful steam

Extra powerful steam

Powerful steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

3 steam levels

3 steam levels

Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.

XL Stainless steel steam plate for faster results

XL Stainless steel steam plate for faster results

The steamer head has an XL stainless steel steam plate which delivers faster results.

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