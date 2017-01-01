2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC536/39
Remove creases in no time
The new Philips ClearTouch garment steamer is designed for powerful crease removal in a few strokes. Its contemporary, unique design is accompanied by smart features and powerful steam that will make ironing both easier and faster.
Ironing brand
2000 W
Adjustable hanger, hang&lock
3 steam levels
Pleat maker, glove
Powerful steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.
The steamer head has an XL stainless steel steam plate which delivers faster results.
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