2 year warranty
Discontinued
Removes obvious creases in no time
Experience the convenience of this compact Philips garment steamer and remove creases from your hanging garments quickly.
Ironing brand
1500 W
Glove
Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.
The steamer is very easy to use. The compact and portable design makes the steamer easy to carry and store.
By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.
Awards
3.1
of 5
17
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
RobinSantoso
30/10/2011
Singapore
This product very useful with man. Because very easy
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QuickTouch GC510/05 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QuickTouch GC510/05 Garment Steamer
Yoke_YeongChow
12/03/2012
Singapore
I already own a normal flat iron before getting this. It's pretty useful (fast and relatively straight). Don't expect it to perform as well as a flat iron but it is good enough for daily usage. Just save the flat iron for the tough ones. It croaks quite a bit but gets better after you get the hang of it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QuickTouch GC510/05 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QuickTouch GC510/05 Garment Steamer
Meng_SanGan
07/02/2012
Singapore
Quick and easy to use. Start up time not too long.;
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QuickTouch GC510/05 Garment Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for QuickTouch GC510/05 Garment Steamer