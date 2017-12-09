2 year warranty
Discontinued
Carefree ironing, no setting required
Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere; in any order without adjusting the temperature. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results without the risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now simpler than ever.
Ironing brand
Steam 45g/min;180g steam boost
SteamGlide Plus soleplate
Safety Auto off + Anti-calc
Safe for all ironable garments
The latest revolution in ironing to deliver the perfect combination of steam and temperature. It’s made to ensure you with speedy ironing, great results on tough creases, no setting required and safe on all ironable fabrics. The perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Smart Control Processor setting the right temperature 2) HeatFlow technology enabling an even steam and temperature balance.
100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.
100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.
Awards
4.1
of 5
20
Reviews
85%
recommend this product
Jingle
09/12/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Ultimate powerhouse!!!
This is a no brainier. No temperature settings so impossible to burn any clothes. Absolutely amazing. The future is here.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4910/10 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4910/10 Steam iron
Scrumhalf
09/12/2017
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Really love GC4910/10 PerfectCare Azur
Would recommend this steam iron. I have always used Philips products.This iron saves me a lot of energy.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4910/10 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4910/10 Steam iron
Stacey86
22/05/2017
United Kingdom
Amazing
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Fantastic - does what it says on the tin - love it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4910/10 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4910/10 Steam iron