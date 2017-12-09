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2 year warranty

All series

  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required
  • Carefree ironing, no setting required

Discontinued

PerfectCare AzurSteam iron

GC4910/10

4.1

| (20) Reviews | 85% recommend this product

1 award

Carefree ironing, no setting required

Iron any ironable garment from silk, to linen, to cotton, to cashmere; in any order without adjusting the temperature. PerfectCare Azur delivers perfect results without the risk of burn or shine. Ironing is now simpler than ever.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Ironing perfected

Carefree ironing, no setting required

  • Steam 45g/min;180g steam boost

  • SteamGlide Plus soleplate

  • Safety Auto off + Anti-calc

  • Safe for all ironable garments

OptimalTemp technology: perfect combination of temperature

OptimalTemp technology: perfect combination of temperature

The latest revolution in ironing to deliver the perfect combination of steam and temperature. It’s made to ensure you with speedy ironing, great results on tough creases, no setting required and safe on all ironable fabrics. The perfect combination of steam and temperature because: 1) Smart Control Processor setting the right temperature 2) HeatFlow technology enabling an even steam and temperature balance.

100% safe on all ironable garments

100% safe on all ironable garments

100% safe on all fabrics even the most delicate like silk, cashmere, wool, polyester. Independent iron testing institutes have used PerfectCare on the most sensitive ironable garments and they confirmed the excellence of ironing results.

100% fast on all fabrics, no other steam iron is faster

100% fast to iron, no sorting required. Iron all your garments with more effective steam.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

20

Reviews

85%

recommend this product

3
2

09/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Ultimate powerhouse!!!

This is a no brainier. No temperature settings so impossible to burn any clothes. Absolutely amazing. The future is here.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4910/10 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4910/10 Steam iron

09/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Really love GC4910/10 PerfectCare Azur

Would recommend this steam iron. I have always used Philips products.This iron saves me a lot of energy.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4910/10 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4910/10 Steam iron

22/05/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Fantastic - does what it says on the tin - love it

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4910/10 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PerfectCare Azur GC4910/10 Steam iron

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