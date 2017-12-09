[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] The iron heats up really quickly, pretty much plug in and go. Glides over almost all materials quickly and easily, the power of the steam is incredible and I was amazed at how quickly it got rid of creases in both a linen shirt and a lightweight cotton shirt which seems to wrinkle when I even think about wearing it. I absolutely hate ironing but this has really taken the pain out of such a mundane job, mostly because of the speed at which it heats up and the ease with which I can glide over my clothes, I can get through my ironing in less time than usual. The iron is quite heavy but it's very powerful so I can understand that. Great quality product, have already recommended it to my mum who despises ironing almost as much as me!