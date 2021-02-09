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  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
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  • Easy de-wrinkling everyday
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Discontinued

Easy TouchStand Steamer

GC484/49

2
| (3) Reviews

1 award

Easy de-wrinkling everyday
Our new EasyTouch garment steamer is designed to be compact yet powerful. This essential steaming solution is great for quick de-wrinkling everyday.
See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

With the most compact stand steamer from Philips

Easy de-wrinkling everyday

  • 1800W, 35g/min

  • 40% larger steam plate*

  • 80% larger filling hole*

  • 2 steam settings

20% more powerful * with 35g/min continuous steam

20% more powerful * with 35g/min continuous steam

The EasyTouch steamer is 20% more powerful* compared to predecessor models with 35g/min of powerful continuous steam concentrated through the nozzles, enabling de-wrinkling with only a few strokes

2 steam settings for different types of fabric

2 steam settings for different types of fabric

Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different fabrics. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.

Compact design for easy storage

Compact design for easy storage

Compact design for easy storage.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.0

of 5

3

Reviews

5
3
2

09/02/2021

Singapore

Singapore

Basic Steamer

If you looking for basic and simple garment steamer i recommend you buy this but if you looking for very high quality and more stable maybe look for other model. Cause this only have 2 level of settings low and high. The holder of the steamer and the hose gets pretty hot when using the highest setting so be very careful.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Easy Touch GC484/46 Stand Steamer

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Easy Touch GC484/46 Stand Steamer

15/07/2022

Singapore

Singapore

Leaking

There is no maximum level indicator. I first fill full tank, went out due to last min work. When I came back, the floor was wet and balanced 1/3 in the water tank. Then my wife check online, other user recommended only fill at half tank max to prevent leaking. I have a baby crawling at home. Wet floor is so dangerous

This review was made for Easy Touch GC484/46 Stand Steamer

This review was made for Easy Touch GC484/46 Stand Steamer

14/02/2022

Singapore

Singapore

Gets very hot

Not happy with the design, hangers don't hold well on the groove of the holder. The handle gets too hot to hold with bare hands, need to wear gloves.

This review was made for Easy Touch GC484/46 Stand Steamer

This review was made for Easy Touch GC484/46 Stand Steamer

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Disclaimers

  1. tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)

  2. Compared with GC509