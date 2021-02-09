2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC484/49
Ironing brand
1800W, 35g/min
40% larger steam plate*
80% larger filling hole*
2 steam settings
The EasyTouch steamer is 20% more powerful* compared to predecessor models with 35g/min of powerful continuous steam concentrated through the nozzles, enabling de-wrinkling with only a few strokes
Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different fabrics. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.
Compact design for easy storage.
Awards
2.0
of 5
3
Reviews
juju69
09/02/2021
Singapore
Basic Steamer
If you looking for basic and simple garment steamer i recommend you buy this but if you looking for very high quality and more stable maybe look for other model. Cause this only have 2 level of settings low and high. The holder of the steamer and the hose gets pretty hot when using the highest setting so be very careful.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC484/46 Stand Steamer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Easy Touch GC484/46 Stand Steamer
Peter Yong
15/07/2022
Singapore
Leaking
There is no maximum level indicator. I first fill full tank, went out due to last min work. When I came back, the floor was wet and balanced 1/3 in the water tank. Then my wife check online, other user recommended only fill at half tank max to prevent leaking. I have a baby crawling at home. Wet floor is so dangerous
This review was made for Easy Touch GC484/46 Stand Steamer
This review was made for Easy Touch GC484/46 Stand Steamer
Lotus88
14/02/2022
Singapore
Gets very hot
Not happy with the design, hangers don't hold well on the groove of the holder. The handle gets too hot to hold with bare hands, need to wear gloves.
This review was made for Easy Touch GC484/46 Stand Steamer
This review was made for Easy Touch GC484/46 Stand Steamer
tested by third party institute for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538, Candida albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time (Technical Standard For Disinfection 2002-2.1.5)
Compared with GC509