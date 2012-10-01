2 year warranty
Discontinued
Power with precision
For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you the best of both!
Ironing brand
100 g steam boost
2400 W
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.
Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.
Awards
4.0
of 5
3
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
schumigirl
01/10/2012
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good for the price
This iron does the job well. Only annoying feature is the button to press to get to "linen" heat setting is awkward. Should be on the other side. Apart from that I like the product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
filfala
01/10/2012
United Kingdom
Good for the price
This iron does the job well. Only annoying feature is the button to press to get to "linen" heat setting is awkward. Should be on the other side. Apart from that I like the product.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Steam iron
David2206
12/09/2016
Australia
Best iron yet - only trial the dial
The safety-off feature is huge for peace of mind on economy and safety. Why was this feature not universal years ago? The Calc-Clean function is a great idea. It's a real-world iron: no more constant guilt about not having demineralised water on hand. (Manufacturers gave up insisting on it, but steam irons remain compromised by tap water.) I came across this site because I needed the guide for this tool that my wife usually uses. I needed to check the Calc-Clean function. Initially, I used it with Steam set on. The most frequent prep step in the instructions is to set Steam to 0 (zero). Worth remembering. My main feature reservation concerns the temperature dial. Like many multi-feature irons now, it's positioned underneath the handle, and it's a big disc, not a lever - so it's slower to set to a particular temperature. When setting it to minimum once, I stupidly used my forefinger against the soleplate to help me get better purchase on the control. (Ouch!) I note that the instructions never ask you to minimise the temperature dial for storage. It's enough to pull the mains plug (and check that Steam is on zero). One longevity thing: you may find that the markings on the temperature dial rub off over time. That's another reason why I downloaded the manual, which pictures the dial nicely in Figure 6 (last page; the figures are on fly-leaves of the excellent multi-lingual manual).
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur GC4420/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur GC4420/02 Steam iron