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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Steam iron GC4420/38
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Azur Steam iron GC4420/38

Discontinued

AzurSteam iron

GC4420/38

4

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Power with precision

For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This iron with SteamGlide soleplate provides you the best of both!

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Super steam, super glide

Power with precision

  • 100 g steam boost

  • 2400 W

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.

100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

100 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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4.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

01/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Good for the price

This iron does the job well. Only annoying feature is the button to press to get to "linen" heat setting is awkward. Should be on the other side. Apart from that I like the product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

01/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good for the price

This iron does the job well. Only annoying feature is the button to press to get to "linen" heat setting is awkward. Should be on the other side. Apart from that I like the product.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

12/09/2016

Australia

Australia

Best iron yet - only trial the dial

The safety-off feature is huge for peace of mind on economy and safety. Why was this feature not universal years ago? The Calc-Clean function is a great idea. It's a real-world iron: no more constant guilt about not having demineralised water on hand. (Manufacturers gave up insisting on it, but steam irons remain compromised by tap water.) I came across this site because I needed the guide for this tool that my wife usually uses. I needed to check the Calc-Clean function. Initially, I used it with Steam set on. The most frequent prep step in the instructions is to set Steam to 0 (zero). Worth remembering. My main feature reservation concerns the temperature dial. Like many multi-feature irons now, it's positioned underneath the handle, and it's a big disc, not a lever - so it's slower to set to a particular temperature. When setting it to minimum once, I stupidly used my forefinger against the soleplate to help me get better purchase on the control. (Ouch!) I note that the instructions never ask you to minimise the temperature dial for storage. It's enough to pull the mains plug (and check that Steam is on zero). One longevity thing: you may find that the markings on the temperature dial rub off over time. That's another reason why I downloaded the manual, which pictures the dial nicely in Figure 6 (last page; the figures are on fly-leaves of the excellent multi-lingual manual).

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur GC4420/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur GC4420/02 Steam iron

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