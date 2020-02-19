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Discontinued

AzurSteam iron

GC4410/07

4.1

| (14) Reviews | 86% recommend this product

1 award

Power with precision

For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This Philips steam iron GC4410/02 with SteamGlide soleplate provides you the best of both!

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Super steam, super glide

Power with precision

  • 130 g steam boost

  • 2400 W

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

2400 Watt enables constant high steam output

2400 Watt enables constant high steam output.

130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

130 g steam boost to remove stubborn creases easily

The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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4.1

of 5

14

Reviews

86%

recommend this product

3
2

19/02/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow

Great iron, I iron everything. She has served me well sadly passing today after 8 years hard graft. You get what you pay for and I did. Fab bit of kit I will be getting the latest model next.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A really good product

read some reviews and this iron was rated, It has a good wattage, and gets nice and hot- one of the features I was looking for, as i do a lot of sewing. The tip is excellent for steaming those not so easy places. Suprised about the plate; the first iron I have had with this type, and I'm impressed, as I had my doubts. Comfortable to use. The cord is extra long compared to the majoirty of irons which is brilliant. Easy to use knobs and dails. But most of all I found it it half price absolute outstanding buy!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Effortless ironing at last

Bought to replace an old cordless iron that never seemed to have enough steam to do a good job - this is a revolution. Effortlessly powering through creases and making shirts and things a dream - it really is an excellent piece of kit, holding plenty of water, but having sufficient control to make it versatile. Hugely impressed and would heartily recommend to anyone.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Azur Steam iron

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