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  • Great results, minimum effort
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  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Great results, minimum effort
  • Turntable image 1Turntable image 2Turntable image 3Turntable image 4Turntable image 5Turntable image 6Turntable image 7Turntable image 8Turntable image 9Turntable image 10Turntable image 11Turntable image 12Turntable image 13Turntable image 14Turntable image 15Turntable image 16Turntable image 17Turntable image 18Turntable image 19Turntable image 20Turntable image 21Turntable image 22Turntable image 23Turntable image 24Turntable image 25Turntable image 26Turntable image 27Turntable image 28Turntable image 29Turntable image 30Turntable image 31Turntable image 32Turntable image 33Turntable image 34Turntable image 35Turntable image 36Turntable image 37Turntable image 38Turntable image 39Turntable image 40Turntable image 41Turntable image 42Turntable image 43Turntable image 44Turntable image 45Turntable image 46Turntable image 47Turntable image 48Turntable image 49Turntable image 50Turntable image 51Turntable image 52Turntable image 53Turntable image 54Turntable image 55Turntable image 56Turntable image 57Turntable image 58Turntable image 59Turntable image 60Turntable image 61Turntable image 62Turntable image 63Turntable image 64Turntable image 65Turntable image 66Turntable image 67Turntable image 68Turntable image 69Turntable image 70Turntable image 71Turntable image 72
  • Great results, minimum effort

Discontinued

Steam iron

GC3220/02

4
| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Great results, minimum effort
EasyCare - Makes the art of looking smart easier!
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

3x easier

Great results, minimum effort

Extra-large water inlet for fast, easy filling

Extra-large water inlet for fast, easy filling

With the extra-large water inlet, adding water to your iron is quick and easy. It only takes a few seconds, and there’s no more risk of spilling water everywhere!

Extra-long cord for maximum reach

Extra-long cord for maximum reach

With EasyCare’s extra-long 3 m cord, youcan easily reach right up to the edges of your ironing board – and further!

Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

Extra-clear indicator for highly visible water level

The extra-clear indicator of your Philips iron, makes the water level highly visible, so you always know if you have enough water at a glance.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

good iron

A good iron that does the job and was good value. The hinge on the water filler has broken but can still be used. Been used continuously in our house since 2007.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC3220 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC3220 Steam iron

25/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

good iron

A good iron that does the job and was good value. The hinge on the water filler has broken but can still be used. Been used continuously in our house since 2007.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC3220 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC3220 Steam iron

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