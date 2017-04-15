2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC2988/89
Ironing brand
Steam 40g/min;150g steam boost
SteamGlide soleplate
Anti-calc
2400 Watts
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.
2400 W for quick heat up and powerful performance
Awards
3.0
of 5
1
Review
bassdrummer
15/04/2017
United Kingdom
a major design flaw
good iron, but a design flaw, the water tank is smoked plastic, and is impossible to see the water level, can someone from philips tell me how on earth am i supposed to see the water level on this product
This review was made for PowerLife Plus GC2988/80 Steam iron
This review was made for PowerLife Plus GC2988/80 Steam iron