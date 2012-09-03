ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips PowerLife Steam iron
  • Product Lifestyle Philips PowerLife Steam iron

Discontinued

PowerLifeSteam iron

GC2910/02

3.8

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Built to perform, day after day

For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, for constant high steam output and easy to use calc clean this practical Philips steam iron gives you value for money that lasts!

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Iron with SteamGlide soleplate

Built to perform, day after day

  • 2000W

  • 30 g/min steam

2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

2000 Watt enables constant high steam output

2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.

Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam up to 30 g/min for better crease removal.

Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

Steam boost up to 90 g for the most stubborn creases

The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Awards

  • Image of VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2

03/09/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Philips Powerlife Steam Iron GC2910 SteamGlide

After 45 years of marriage, I can honestly say that this is the best iron I have owned. Very easy to fill and empty, and it just glides over the clothes.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2910/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2910/02 Steam iron

02/11/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value

The iron was recommened by Which as a best buy and I thoroughly agree. It is very attractive to look at and the transparent body makes it easy to see how much water it contains. It isn't too heavy but nevertheless manages to remove creases with ease. Lots of steam when I need it (this means it will need refilling if ironing a large load but that's no problem) and the self clean system is very useful. Extremely good value for money.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2910/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2910/02 Steam iron

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

light and easy to use

The iron was purchased to replace our last one, it has been in constant use, is light and easy to use easy to fill via the large front opening , the water level is very clear, temp control is accurate and it is comfortable to hold.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2910/02 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerLife GC2910/02 Steam iron

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.