2 year warranty
Discontinued
Built to perform, day after day
For great results day after day, you want an iron that never lets you down. With its new SteamGlide soleplate, 2100 W for constant high steam output and Calc buster pills, this practical iron gives you value for money that lasts!
Ironing brand
2100W
32g/min steam
95g steam boost
Continuous steam up to 32 g/min for better crease removal.
2100 Watt enables constant high steam output.
The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.
Awards
3.8
of 5
8
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Geok_WahOng
19/09/2011
Singapore
very good and handy. Easy to use
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2800 series GC2860/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2800 series GC2860/02 Steam iron
Siew_FongChong
11/10/2011
Singapore
Alvin Xu of Philips Showroom has been a great help, guiding me along how to register this; otherwise I would have great difficulties to do so Thanks, Alvin!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2800 series GC2860/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2800 series GC2860/02 Steam iron
meow_yongkoh
22/08/2011
Singapore
As good as my previous iron (Philips Azur excel plus). One additional benefit is that it has auto power off.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2800 series GC2860/02 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2800 series GC2860/02 Steam iron