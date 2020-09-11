2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ironing brand
Dripstop
Double anti-calc
2000 Watt enables constant high steam output.
The iron's 90 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
Awards
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Philip KC
11/09/2020
Singapore
The product is hardy and easy to maintain.
I bought it in 10 Mar 2010. With no breakdown since then. It is still working but the sole plate is partially burnt.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2500 series GC2520 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2500 series GC2520 Steam iron
Bobipin
24/06/2019
US
This product was long lasting
This product has served us well for 10 years. Unfortunately, now it has run out of puff and we have bought the newest equivalent. Hopefully, we'll have the same life-span as the last one.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2500 series GC2520 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 2500 series GC2520 Steam iron