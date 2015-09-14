2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC150/21
Ironing brand
Linished soleplate
1.8 m cord length
1000 Iron Watts
1000 Watts
Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams.
The texturing on the handle of the iron ensures a comfortable and ergonomic grip, so that your hand fits well and does not slip during ironing.
The cord can be wrapped around the heel rest, so that the appliance is easy to store.
Awards
3.0
of 5
1
Review
fadzli
14/09/2015
Malaysia
Good product but got defect!
This product is good but my unit has a defect on the iron metal. How to replace this coz everytime i use it i can hear something scratching my cloth fabric.
This review was made for GC150/21 Dry iron
This review was made for GC150/21 Dry iron