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2 year warranty

All series

Dry iron

Discontinued

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Dry iron

GC149/08

Dry iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Dry iron

  • PDF file, 413.4 kB
  • 13 March 2026

This high quality lightweight iron is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way.

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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