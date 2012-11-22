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  • Simple, fast and effective
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  • Simple, fast and effective
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Discontinued

Dry iron

GC148/02

5
| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

Simple, fast and effective
This high quality lightweight Philips iron is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Lightweight, quality iron

Simple, fast and effective

Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics

Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics

Ceralon soleplate for better gliding on all fabrics.

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

Button groove speeds up ironing along buttons and seams

The button groove makes ironing along buttons and seams fast and easy.

Iron temperature-ready light

Iron temperature-ready light

Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

22/11/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The best non steam iron we have found

I purchased the Philips Diva 148 for my wife as she dose not like steam irons, and it is very good.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC148 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC148 Dry iron

05/11/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

This product is light - weight and easy to use.

This well -designed model is light -weight, easy to use, and importantly, cools down quickly after use. We are so pleased with this iron that we recommended it to an elderly friend who ordered one and she is delighted with it. It is attractively priced, and one of the few non-steam irons available on the market Highly recommended.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC148 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC148 Dry iron

17/12/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

DRY IRON

Lightweight, reliable iron, easy to use and good value for money. Plain and simple and just what I was looking for as does the job I require.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC148 Dry iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for GC148 Dry iron

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