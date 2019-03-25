2 year warranty
Discontinued
Ironing brand
Steam 18 g/min
65 g steam boost
Non-stick soleplate
Calc-clean
Calc-clean for extending iron’s life for years
Comfortable handle and stable heel rest for extra stability
Continuous steam up to 18 g/min for fast crease removal.
Awards
4.3
of 5
6
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Jane9710
25/03/2019
Malaysia
This product is easy to use
I don’t waste my time for ironing anymore since it makes the ironing work getting easier.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1426/36 Steam iron with non-stick soleplate
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1426/36 Steam iron with non-stick soleplate
Rissa2612
04/08/2018
Malaysia
Awesome, easy to handle and superb
This product very easy to use, have great performance and im very satisfied..b4 this i've already have the GC1705 model..but cannot be used anymore..overall Philips product is great
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1426/36 Steam iron with non-stick soleplate
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1426/36 Steam iron with non-stick soleplate
Mama
04/07/2018
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Easy to use
This product has great features. Light and easy to use. All in 1 iron. Ready to go
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1426/36 Steam iron with non-stick soleplate
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Featherlight Plus GC1426/36 Steam iron with non-stick soleplate
On steam mode, compared to the dry setting on this model