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Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

Discontinued

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Featherlight PlusSteam iron with non-stick soleplate

GC1426/39

Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Featherlight Plus Steam iron with non-stick soleplate GC1426/39 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 945.8 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Important Information Manual Philips FeatherLight Steam iron - English (US)

  • PDF file, 799.4 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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