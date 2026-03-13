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2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
Dry iron
Discontinued
Support
GC135/08
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User Manual Philips Dry iron
This high quality lightweight iron is designed to iron your clothes in a simple and effective way.
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What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
My Philips iron or garment steamer causes a power failure on mains
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