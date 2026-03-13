Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
Dry iron
Discontinued
Support
GC135/01
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Dry iron GC135 - English (US)
User Manual Philips Dry iron
All (1)
What type of water can I use in my Philips steam iron or steamer?
My Philips iron or garment steamer causes a power failure on mains
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you