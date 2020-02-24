2 year warranty
Discontinued
Fast, from start to finish
This EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam.
Ironing brand
Steam 25g/min;100g steam boost
Ceramic soleplate
Anti-calc
2000 Watts
Power up to 2000 W enables constant high steam output.
Steam boost up to 100g for fast removal of even the most stubborn creases.
Continuous steam up to 25g/min for good crease removal.
Awards
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
hafizse7en
24/02/2020
Malaysia
My shirt always neat & wrinkles free
I use the steam function everyday. It makes my shirt very neat, clean & wrinkles free especially when ironing a cotton shirt/pant.
Pros
The power is at optimum. Just nice for my daily use.
Cons
Frequently need to refill the water tank. But it's ok.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1028/20 Steam iron
Date of Use 2019-02-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1028/20 Steam iron
Date of Use 2019-02-24