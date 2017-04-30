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  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1020/79
  • Main in-use photograph Philips
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1020/79
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1020/79
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1020/79
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1020/79
  • Main in-use photograph Philips
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1020/79
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1020/79
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron GC1020/79
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Steam iron

Discontinued

EasySpeedSteam iron

GC1020/79

3.3

| (3) Reviews

1 award

Fast, from start to finish

This EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam.

See all benefits
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

3 ways to speed up your ironing

Fast, from start to finish

  • 1800W

  • 20 g/min steam

  • 70g steam boost

Power up to 1800 W enabling constant high steam output

Power up to 1800 W enabling constant high steam output

Power up to 1800 W enables constant high steam output.

Steam boost up to 70g

Steam boost up to 70g

The iron's 70 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.

Continuous steam up to 20 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam up to 20 g/min for better crease removal

Continuous steam up to 20 g/min for better crease removal.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

3

Reviews

3
2

30/04/2017

Malaysia

Malaysia

Simply Allow Easier Clothes Ironing

Just so easy to use and stop most problems known on clothe ironing. The adequate steam flow just need me focusing on ironing and nothing else I need to pay attention.

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1020/70 Steam iron

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1020/70 Steam iron

31/10/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Easy to use.

Overall, the product is easy to use but the plastic lit opening for water to flow in is very loose. While ironing, the lit can open by itself without even touching it.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1020/70 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1020/70 Steam iron

04/09/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

It dribbled onto clothes as I ironed, leaving large wet patches

Apart from not having an indicator to set the heat, even when not fully filled the iron dribbled on clothes leaving wet patches

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1020/70 Steam iron

This review was made for EasySpeed GC1020/70 Steam iron

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