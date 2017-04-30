2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC1020/79
Fast, from start to finish
This EasySpeed iron speeds up your ironing thanks to: triple precision tip, even heat distribution across the soleplate and continuous steam.
Ironing brand
1800W
20 g/min steam
70g steam boost
Power up to 1800 W enables constant high steam output.
The iron's 70 g steam boost enables you to easily remove even the most stubborn creases.
Continuous steam up to 20 g/min for better crease removal.
Awards
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
jackhow1984
30/04/2017
Malaysia
Simply Allow Easier Clothes Ironing
Just so easy to use and stop most problems known on clothe ironing. The adequate steam flow just need me focusing on ironing and nothing else I need to pay attention.
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1020/70 Steam iron
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1020/70 Steam iron
Scooby1979
31/10/2018
Singapore
Easy to use.
Overall, the product is easy to use but the plastic lit opening for water to flow in is very loose. While ironing, the lit can open by itself without even touching it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1020/70 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1020/70 Steam iron
grannyg
04/09/2014
United Kingdom
It dribbled onto clothes as I ironed, leaving large wet patches
Apart from not having an indicator to set the heat, even when not fully filled the iron dribbled on clothes leaving wet patches
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1020/70 Steam iron
This review was made for EasySpeed GC1020/70 Steam iron