2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC1010/07
Fast and efficient - guaranteed
Steam iron with three steam settings, aluminium soleplate, integrated Calc-Clean function and spray function.
Ironing brand
Continuous high steam helps to remove though creases easily.
This powerful iron heats up quickly and maintains very stable temperatures during ironing, making it easier to remove creases properly.
Indicator light goes off when the required ironing temperature has been reached.
Awards
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
Padstow
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Excellent size of soleplate
Perfect for ironing shirts and ironing sheets becomes a pleasure due to the gliding of the soleplate.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1010/01 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for GC1010/01 Steam iron
Arth
21/11/2015
Singapore
Iron leaks water while ironing without steam
Iron leaks water while ironing without steam. Ironing board gets soaked with water. Water still leaks out when set upright.
This review was made for GC1010 Steam iron
This review was made for GC1010 Steam iron